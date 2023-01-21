Police investigating after 3 minors found unattended inside Belmont Cragin residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three minors were found unattended inside a residence in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Keating Avenue for a well-being check and located the minors.

They were taken to Community First Hospital for observation.

The ages of the minors are unknown.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.