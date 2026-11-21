Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as the clock expired to lift Minnesota over Northwestern 20-17 on Saturday.

With the win, Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 in the Big Ten) becomes bowl-eligible for the eighth time in head coach P.J. Fleck's 10 seasons with the program.

"I never take that for granted, never take winning for granted," said Fleck, who weathered a stormy week after firing offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. in the wake of a 42-14 loss at Penn State on Nov. 14.

Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and tailback Darius Taylor rushed for a season-high 108 yards on 15 carries as the Gophers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol, in his third straight start filling in in for the injured Aidan Chiles, drove Northwestern 71 yards in the final three minutes and scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown run that tied the game 17-17 with 27 seconds to play.

But that gave Lindsey the time to make his best throw of the day as he hit Noah Jennings along the left sideline for 34 yards, putting the ball at Northwestern's 29 to set up Drzewiecki's game-winner.

"I was looking at the boundary safety — he didn't get a lot of width, and that's kind of what we talked about on film, is being able to take advantage of that," Lindsey said. "That's where I found Noah. He did a great job getting free and staying away from the Cover-2 safety."

That left it up to Drzewiecki, who had missed two field goals in the first half after starting the season 17-for-19, including a 60-yarder in Minnesota's near-upset of Indiana on Oct. 31. Both misses — from 48 and 53 yards — were into the wind at the open west end of Huntington Bank Stadium, the same direction of the final kick. Drzewiecki said he applied what he learned from the previous two misses, which gave him confidence on the game-winner.

"All I wanted was the opportunity. That's all I can ask for," said Drzewiecki, who beat Iowa with a 46-yarder at the final gun on Oct. 24. "We all knew the next one was the one that was going in."

Marchiol completed 13 of 23 passes for 169 yards and a score, and Caleb Komolafe rushed for 109 yards for Northwestern (6-5, 3-5), which has lost four straight.

Big escape

The first half was a battle for field position, and with the game scoreless late in the second quarter, a Minnesota punt pinned the Wildcats at their own 2-yard line. After a pair of third-down conversions got the ball to midfield, Marchiol beat a blitz by hitting Griffin Wilde in stride at the Minnesota 25 and Wilde took it the rest of the way to give Northwestern a 7-0 halftime lead.

Going for it

On the first drive of the second half, Fleck decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Northwestern 9. Lindsey delivered by hitting Jennings streaking across the back of the end zone for the game-tying score.

"I just felt like our defense was playing really well, we're down here — let's go," Fleck said. "That was the right call, and it worked. And I'm just proud of the execution by our players."

On the Wildcats' next possession, Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith sacked Marchiol and forced a fumble that Smith recovered at the Northwestern 33. Five plays later, Lindsey hit Jalen Smith over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Gophers lead.

The takeaway

With Harbaugh gone, tight ends coach Eric Koehler assumed play-calling duties and helped to unlock a stagnant offense. The Gophers still haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since September, but after entering the game ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing yards and second-to-last in total offense, they rushed for 155 yards and put up 379 total yards, their best showing in both categories since a Sept. 19 win over Akron.

Up next

Minnesota: at Wisconsin on Friday

Northwestern: vs. Illinois next Saturday