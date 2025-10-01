Chicago police investigating after minivan slams into CTA bus in East Garfield Park
Chicago police are investigating after a minivan crashed into the back of a CTA bus on the city's West Side on Wednesday afternoon.
CBS Skywatch was over the scene around 5:30 p.m. on southbound Kedzie Avenue and Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Five ambulances responded to the scene. Two patients were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others refused treatment.
Further information, including what led to the crash, was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.