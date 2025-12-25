$10,000 stolen from mini mart during burglary on Chicago's North Side

Burglars left with $10,000 from a mini mart in Chicago's North Center neighborhood early Thursday morning.

CBS News Chicago crews spoke with the owner of Lucky Mini Mart, at 4103 N. Lincoln Ave., who confirmed an ATM and cash register were stolen during the break-in.

He said the burglars pulled off the security fence to get inside the business. The owner estimates $10,000 was taken.

Video from the scene shows debris and merchandise scattered throughout the entrance.

Chicago police confirmed there was a call for service, but did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.