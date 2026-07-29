Milwaukee Public Schools recruiting Chicago teachers amid CPS layoff plans

Milwaukee Public Schools is recruiting teachers in Chicago amid plans to lay off hundreds of Chicago Public Schools staff members.

The Wisconsin school district will host a two-day recruitment fair at Lakeview's Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St., on Wednesday and Thursday. The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

"Milwaukee is just a short 90-minute drive or train trip away, and we are ecstatic to welcome Chicago educators to Milwaukee as we work to manage and reduce class size – and ensure that a highly qualified teacher is in front of every student," Dominick Maniscalco, MPS chief human resources officer, said in a news release.

Milwaukee Public Schools plans to hire 200 teachers across multiple grade levels at an average salary of $90,000 with benefits. The district is also actively hiring for paraprofessional positions.

The CPS budget plan unveiled earlier this month calls for laying off 760 teachers, 801 teachers' aides, and 162 central office employees.

CPS noted that most laid-off staff get rehired when positions open up when staffers quit or retire.

The district is also planning a midyear spending freeze starting in the second semester.

CPS proposed a nearly $9.88 billion budget for the 2026–2027 school year, which includes a $732.5 million deficit.

A final vote on the CPS budget is slated for July 30.