CPS holds 2 public hearings on budget proposal after announcing layoffs, furlough days

Community members are voicing their concerns after Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to trim $ 732 million from next year's budget, resulting in lost jobs.

The Chicago Teachers Union continues to beat the drum, saying the state of Illinois and Cook County aren't ponying up hundreds of millions they believe the district deserves.

At the first board meeting on Monday morning, union members packed every single speaking slot, with the exception of one.

What's on the table for July 30 vote

The district's budget plan calls for laying off 760 teachers, 801 teachers' aides, and 162 central office employees.

The district also plans to furlough staff for five days when students are not required to be in school, such as teacher planning days during the second semester.

The district is also planning a midyear spending freeze starting in the second semester.

Those who got the calls last week about the cuts say "they were inhumane."

"After everything I've poured into this profession, after relationships I have built and after giving my heart to my students. I was not treated like a person, but human capital. That hurt," said special education teacher Iliana el-Khaijani.

"So Governor Pritzker, the money exists, let me tell you. Massachusetts did it. You want to be president, then lead at home, lead at home," said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

CPS proposed a nearly $9.88 billion budget for the 2026–2027 school year, which includes a $732.5 million deficit.

CPS noted that most laid-off staff get rehired when positions open up when staffers quit or retire.

Streams of both of Monday's public hearings can be found on the CPS YouTube page.

Parents can still submit written comments until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The written comment forms are available on the Chicago Board of Education website and can also be mailed to the CPS Loop office.

A final vote on the budget is slated for July 30.