Where is money going for Chicago's recently arrived migrants?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, according to city leaders concerned about the hundreds of migrants arriving here each day from the Texas border.

They said the city can no longer foot the bill and are calling on the federal government for immediate help. Chicago is spending millions of dollars a month helping migrants, but where is all that money going exactly?

"People are coming to a sanctuary city. We need to act like one," said Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd.)

Alderman Michael Rodriguez can't believe asylum seekers with children have no place to go because temporary shelters are full.

"Four families in one of my police districts with kids sleeping on the floor," he said.

The situation is not uncommon these days. Photos show another group of young migrants at a far northside police station. Rodriguez told that to Chicago' s Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee on Friday when CBS 2 learned the following about the city's migrant response:

The city has been spending $20 million dollars a month, but the bill between January and June could be more than that, around $25 million.

By some estimates, the cost for migrant care is $7,000 per person, per month. That comes out to about $225 a day for each asylum seeker. What exactly is that money being spent on?

CBS 2 started asking about migrant expenditures months ago, but never received any answers. CBS 2 know the city's budget director is keeping track because she's trying to get state and federal reimbursements.

"The city then went back and submitted revised requests," said budget director Susie Park.

Meantime, the rate of migrant spending is being reduced in other cities.

"Federal funding limitations" prompted Denver to create new rules that go into effect next week where shelter is only to be offered to asylum seekers who've met with immigration officials.

In Washington D.C., housing is provided to families, not single individuals. Chicago welcomes everyone and Rodriguez said cutting back is not an option.

"I have an eight-month pregnant woman with a three-year-old child sleeping on a cold floor every night. That's not humane. We need to do better," Rodriguez said.

Alderman Rodriguez said he's in talks with some landlords about offering up their space for migrants to stay instead of sleeping at police stations. It's unclear if that'd be free rent or something else to add to the city's bill.

