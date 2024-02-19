Mild week ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A relatively quiet, mild week is ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees in Chicago.
Monday will be a partly cloudy day.
The warming trend is expected to last into the middle of the week as highs peak above 50 degrees. There are limited chances for sprinkles or light rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday.
By the weekend, temperatures drop to the 40s, with a rebound on Sunday.
