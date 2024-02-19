Watch CBS News
Weather

Mild week ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mild week ahead
Mild week ahead 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A relatively quiet, mild week is ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees in Chicago. 

Monday will be a partly cloudy day. 

942b7322-7d7e-4bf8-8382-68536706a940.png

The warming trend is expected to last into the middle of the week as highs peak above 50 degrees. There are limited chances for sprinkles or light rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday. 

1c29a03a-9065-430e-8a1d-990f47d466b6.png

By the weekend, temperatures drop to the 40s, with a rebound on Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:19 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.