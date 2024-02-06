Watch CBS News
Mild week ahead for Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Cloudy skies turn rainy this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be super mild the next three days with highs in the 50s. 

The normal high is 33 degrees. 

A gusty, mild southerly flow develops ahead of our next storm system on Thursday. 

With the storm track so far to the north of us, we expect wet and mild weather with rain developing along the front. Even a rumble of thunder is possible.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. LOW 33.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MILD. HIGH 50.

THURSDAY: BUILDING RAIN CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WARM WINDS. HIGH 57. ISOLATED THUNDER CHANCE.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 12:47 PM CST

