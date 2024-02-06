Mild week ahead for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be super mild the next three days with highs in the 50s.

The normal high is 33 degrees.

A gusty, mild southerly flow develops ahead of our next storm system on Thursday.

With the storm track so far to the north of us, we expect wet and mild weather with rain developing along the front. Even a rumble of thunder is possible.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. LOW 33.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MILD. HIGH 50.

THURSDAY: BUILDING RAIN CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WARM WINDS. HIGH 57. ISOLATED THUNDER CHANCE.

