CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and quiet conditions this weekend with above average temperatures for several days.

Normal high is 34 degrees. We will reach the mid 40s Saturday and into the 50s on Sunday. Dry until Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 23.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 46.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 52.

