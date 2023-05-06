First Alert Weather: Mild temps with chance of showers, storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We continue this weekend's spring-like forecast with mild temperatures.

We've been waiting for this warmup, but with that, we have a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the day.

Mild temperatures continue into next week, with a drier forecast Tuesday through Friday.

Today:

A few showers in the morning. Then partly cloudy. High 73.

Tonight:

A few scattered thunderstorms. Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High 80.