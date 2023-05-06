Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mild temps with chance of showers, storms

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  We continue this weekend's spring-like forecast with mild temperatures. 

We've been waiting for this warmup, but with that, we have a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the day.

Mild temperatures continue into next week, with a drier forecast Tuesday through Friday.  

Today:

A few showers in the morning. Then partly cloudy. High 73.

Tonight:

A few scattered thunderstorms. Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High 80.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 6:21 AM

