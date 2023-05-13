Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mild temps, showers for Mother's Day weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unsettled weekend will bring showers which will put a bit of a damper on any outdoor Mother's Day plans. 

Once we pass the rain, we'll have a pleasant week ahead with wall-to-wall sunshine with highs around 70. 

Today:

Chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High 70. Warmer away from the lake.

Tonight:

Scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Low 56.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers are likely. High 60.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 5:33 AM

