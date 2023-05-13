First Alert Weather: Mild temps, showers for Mother's Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unsettled weekend will bring showers which will put a bit of a damper on any outdoor Mother's Day plans.
Once we pass the rain, we'll have a pleasant week ahead with wall-to-wall sunshine with highs around 70.
Today:
Chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High 70. Warmer away from the lake.
Tonight:
Scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Low 56.
Tomorrow:
Scattered showers are likely. High 60.
