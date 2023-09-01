Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temps tonight before weekend warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see clear skies and milder conditions tonight. Lows are expected to be in the low to mid-60s in Chicago but mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

CBS

A breezy south wind, and lots of sunshine, will boost highs to the low 90s Saturday, then mid 90s for Sunday and Monday, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

CBS

CBS

Humidity levels will slowly increase by Labor Day, then it will be noticeably muggier by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

CBS

A front will move across the area on Wednesday, allowing for a shower and storm chance. Cooler air is expected by the end of next workweek, with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and milder. Low 64°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High 90°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High 95°

LABOR DAY: Sunny, breezy and hot. High 96°

CBS