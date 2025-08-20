Midway International Airport to receive nearly $35 million for modernization, safety upgrades

Midway International Airport will receive nearly $35 million in federal grant money to modernize and improve safety.

U.S. Rep. Jesús Chuy García (D-Illinois) announced the $34,989,773 grant on Wednesday. It was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Specifically, the money will go toward repairing and maintaining runways and taxiways to ensure the airport operates safely, efficiently, and reliably.

"Midway Airport is a key hub for connectivity and jobs in my district, and maintaining its runways and taxiways is crucial for the safety of air travel, the efficiency of airport operations, and the longevity of its infrastructure," García said in a news release. "As a frequent user of Midway Airport, I am confident that these investments will continue to make it an even more attractive option for travelers."