Driver crashes into fence at Midway Airport; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver crashed into a fence at Midway International Airport Saturday morning.

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) says it was a single-vehicle accident that caused damage to the sound fence located on West 55th Street.

No injuries were reported, and the crash did not interrupt airport operations.

CDA says repairs to the fence are underway.

No further information was available. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 12:16 PM

