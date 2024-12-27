Judge orders village of Midlothian to restore water to apartment building amid dispute with landlord

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge ordered the village of Midlothian to restore water and heat to an apartment building on Friday, amid a land use dispute with the landlord.

The judge in the case grew angry at times, calling the tenants caught in the middle of the dispute "cannon fodder" in an argument between the landlord and the village.

The building had been without water and heat for a week, prompting their landlord to take the village to court.

"It just feels surreal. Like, I can't believe I'm actually experiencing it," landlord Gnomon Johnson said. "But whatever I feel pales in comparison to what I feel for my tenants that live here."

Johnson owns the apartment building on 147th Street and Lawndale Avenue in Midlothian. He and his tenants filed a lawsuit against the village after it shut off water to the building.

"All of them are longer-term tenants. They all are lower-income tenants that don't have the ability to actually just pick up and just go," he said.

Johnson said the village turned off the building's water of after he refused to grant them a permeant easement to maintain a new water system. Because the heat in the building also relies on water, his tenants also have been without heat for the past week.

"There are tenants that live here that rely on water, and their quality of life plummeted due to not having water, and we have a hydronic system here which means its hot water based. The city water actually provides pressure by which that water circulates through the building. No water, no heat," Johnson said.

An attorney for the village of Midlothian said they're in the process of updating the water system on their dime, but because the line runs through private property, they needed an easement from owners of multiple buildings. The village said all affected landlords except Johnson agreed to provide that easement indefinitely, regardless of multiple notices that they'd turn the water off without one.

Johnson said he was still negotiating when the village stopped the water.

"He already granted a temporary easement, and he has a right to negotiate a permanent easement," said Johnson's attorney, Ana McNamara.

The village's argument didn't stand in court, and the judge at one point called the village's actions "blackmail."

"The city cut off the water to these innocent families and used them as pawns in some sort of intimidation game with my client," McNamara said.

The village has been ordered to turn the water back on by noon on Monday, or face fines of up to $10,000 per day.