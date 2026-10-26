Midinight book release parties planned in Chicago for latest in "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series

Fans of the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" book series were set Monday night to flock to a Target store in the West Loop.

The Target store at 1101 W. Jackson Blvd., at Aberdeen Street, will stay open late for a midnight release party celebrating the latest book in the ACOTAR series, by Sara J. Maas.

The series focuses on a 19-year-old huntress named Feyre. In the first book, she is dragged away to a dangerous magical land by a beast-like creature who comes after her after she kills a wolf in the woods. It turns out the beast is a lethal, immortal faerie named Tamlin, whose relationship with Feyre goes from "icy hostility to a fiery passion," as Maas' website puts it.

The fantasy adventure has continued through five novels released between 2015 and 2021. The latest book, the sixth in the series, is titled "A Court of Splintered Harmony."

Starting at 9 p.m. at the Target store, readers can compete in a book trivia competition. Exclusive merchandise will also be up for sale.

Similar midnight release parties are also being held at Dovetail Brewery, at 1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave. in the North Center neighborhood, and The Last Chapter Bookshop, at 2013 W. Roscoe St. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.