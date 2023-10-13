Escalating Middle East tensions prompt extra security for Chicago area schools and places of worship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Schools and places of worship are stepping up security because of threats of violence over tensions in the Middle East.

The threats are out there, but as of Thursday night there was nothing credible. Still, it's not stopping federal and local law enforcement agencies from doing what they can from the city to the suburbs.

"I am not aware of any classes that have been cancelled, or any services that have been cancelled tomorrow," said Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

Yet police in Evanston remained in close communication with leaders at synagogues and mosques.

"We will be having increased presence and visibility at all of our houses of worship here in Evanston," Glew said.

The FBI said it is aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Friday, adding, "we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously."

On Thursday, Skokie police looked into a threat, when an "online conversation between two students from Niles North High School" included talks of harming people. The threat "mentioned the school and synagogue in Skokie."

After talking to the students involved in the chat, Skokie police discovered "there was no credible threat."

"Everyone is very appreciative of how seriously the threat was taken," said Hailey Stern, with the non-profit Israel education organization Stand With Us.

Stern has been talking to high schoolers all week about combating antisemitism in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas, following the militant group's brutal surprise attack from Gaza.

"I know many students are scared; are trying to decide whether or not they should not even go to school, or leave their homes," she said.

But she points out many are strong.

"Despite the horrors of the last five days, students and teachers are coming together to support each other," she said.

And police agencies are vigilant for both Jews and Muslims.

The Chicago Police Department said it "is paying special attention to synagogues and mosques so that all of our residents are safe."

Highland Park police have increased patrols in the vicinity of synagogues and schools, "and will continue to maintain this additional surveillance as long as it is warranted."

Back in Evanston, the alert level is high.

"There's concern across the community," Glew said.

Everyone, regardless of if or where you worship, is encouraged to report anything suspicious. The FBI said it will vigorously investigate any tip regarding potential threats.