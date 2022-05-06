Michelle Obama announces Obama Center exhibit to be named after her mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, former First Lady Michelle Obama announced she's honoring her mom with a new exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center.

The exhibit, called "Opening the White House," will include replicas of spaces at the White House, like the Blue Room and South Lawn; featuring some of the artists, athletes and performers that visited during the Obamas' time in office.

On Friday, Mrs. Obama released a video announcing the exhibit will be named in honor of her mother, Marian Robinson, who lived with the former first family at the White House.

The Obamas broke ground on the presidential center in Jackson Park in September.

It is scheduled to open in 2025.