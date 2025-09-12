Mexican Independence Day car caravans plan to hit Chicago streets despite ICE crackdown

Mexican Independence Day car caravans to carry on despite ICE crackdown in Chicago

Mexican Independence Day car caravans to carry on despite ICE crackdown in Chicago

Mexican Independence Day car caravans to carry on despite ICE crackdown in Chicago

This weekend, Chicago can expect a busy few days packed with Mexican Independence Day celebrations, despite an increased immigration enforcement presence in the area.

The Trump administration's push for deportations isn't deterring the Mexican American community in Chicago from coming out and celebrating their culture.

From downtown to Pilsen and Little Village, expect parades, car caravans, street closures, and large crowds.

Mexican Americans said they feel it's extra-important to show up this year.

With the Mexican flag flying behind his truck, Ricky Medina was getting ready on Friday to lead a car caravan throughout the city.

"I understand they say we fly another country's flag, but it's not another country, it's our culture," he said.

It's his way of celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

"We're born here, we're American, but we're proud of our culture as Mexican Americans, and we're going to be out here. You're not going to scare us. We're still going to celebrate," he said.

Medina said he's encouraging a weekend of peaceful caravans – long lines of cars that he said started with car clubs in Chicago, and has expanded in recent years to take over much of Chicago's downtown.

In spite of increased fears of enhanced immigration enforcement under "Operation Midway Blitz," while some are staying home, Medina said plenty of crowds will still be outside.

"They're scared that ICE is going to come out," Medina said. "So the more united we are, the less they can with us."

Last year, the city temporarily closed streets in downtown Chicago to most traffic to avoid the gridlock that had been caused by the car caravans in previous years. They're prepared to do so again, if needed, between Friday and the official holiday on Tuesday.

Depending on the size of any car caravans driving through the city, it's possible the city will limit cars headed into the downtown area by setting up access points at the following intersections:

Chicago Avenue and Green Street

Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard

Halsted and Madison streets

Halsted Street and Jackson Boulevard

Division Street and LaSalle Drive

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Taylor and Desplaines streets

18th and State streets

18th Street and Michigan Avenue

18th Street and Indiana Avenue

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people who live or work in the downtown area should be prepared to show a driver's license or employee ID at one of those access points. Anyone coming downtown for an event or reservation should be prepared to show proof of that, such as a ticket, electronic reservation confirmation, or other documentation.

Meantime, Lincoln United Methodist Church pastor Emma Lozano said many of her congregants have been participating in mass virtually, and she is encouraging anyone else with concerns about ICE activity to do the same for the Little Village parade on 26th Street on Sunday.

"We're telling people that if you feel afraid or at risk, then stay home. We'll try to livestream, it if possible, but we're standing in solidarity for you," she said.

Lozano said she will be attending the parade, which she looks forward to each year.

"We expect it to be big, and we're going to celebrate, and we're going to be proud and hold our head up," she said.

There had been discussions to cancel some planned events celebrating Mexican Independence Day, but organizers said the pride in these celebrations could not be cancelled.