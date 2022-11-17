Watch CBS News
Metra's Holiday Train will be available on Saturdays in December

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday magic hops aboard the Metra on the first three Saturdays in December.

It will host holiday trains on the Metra electric line.

You can ride with Santa and the elves to a north pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station.

Tickets cost $5 and go on sale Monday. You must purchase one from a ticket agent.

The decorated trains leave University Park at 11 a.m. on Saturdays through December.

Tickets are valid for rides on any outbound Metra electric train that day.

