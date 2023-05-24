Morning delays expected on Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N trains will be delayed after a temporary halt earlier Wednesday morning.
Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W trains will be operating with limited service. There was a disruption reported near the Berkeley station due to construction.
Track work in Deerfield is creating a service slowdown on the Metra MD-N line after an incident involving equipment.
This is a developing story.
