Morning delays expected on Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N trains will be delayed after a temporary halt earlier Wednesday morning.

Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W trains will be operating with limited service. There was a disruption reported near the Berkeley station due to construction.

Train 14, scheduled to arrive Chicago at 6:32 a.m., may be operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule due to a construction incident. This train will make additional stops to Chicago. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) May 24, 2023

Track work in Deerfield is creating a service slowdown on the Metra MD-N line after an incident involving equipment.

A busy day for METRA. Track work in Deerfield and MD-N Line trains were held for a time at Lake Forest. This was the latest service slowdown after a full stop on UP-W after an incident involving equipment falling on the tracks at Berkeley. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/3Z7Y4FT8X3 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 24, 2023

This is a developing story.