Morning delays expected on Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-W and Metra MD-N trains will be delayed after a temporary halt earlier Wednesday morning. 

Inbound and outbound  Metra UP-W trains will be operating with limited service. There was a disruption reported near the Berkeley station due to construction. 

Track work in Deerfield is creating a service slowdown on the Metra MD-N line after an incident involving equipment. 

This is a developing story. 

May 24, 2023

