Metra UP-NW trains train hits car near Norwood Park station, driver taken to hospital

A Metra Union Pacific Northwest train struck a car near the Norwood Park station Thursday.

Metra said around 10:40 a.m., an inbound train struck a car at Devon and North Highway. Further details about what led to the incident were not yet available.

Metra said the driver, a woman whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Lutheran General for further evaluation, but did not have any information about injuries or her condition.

Both inbound and outbound Metra UP-NW trains are moving again as of 12:45 p.m., though there are residual delays.