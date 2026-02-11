Metra trains delayed due to systemwide positive train control issues
Metra commuters could face significant delays during the Wednesday evening rush due to a systemwide positive train control issue.
Positive train control systems are designed to automatically stop trains if engineers fail to obey a signal or exceed established speed limits, in order to avoid train collisions and derailments.
Metra said all of its commuter lines are affected by the outage, and has reported delays of up to 40 minutes.
This is a developing story.