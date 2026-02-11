Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra trains delayed due to systemwide positive train control issues

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Metra commuters could face significant delays during the Wednesday evening rush due to a systemwide positive train control issue.

Positive train control systems are designed to automatically stop trains if engineers fail to obey a signal or exceed established speed limits, in order to avoid train collisions and derailments.

Metra said all of its commuter lines are affected by the outage, and has reported delays of up to 40 minutes.

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue