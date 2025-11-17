Metra train strikes pedestrian near Kedzie, impacting Union Pacific-West service

Authorities say that Metra's Union Pacific-West train service has been halted after a train struck a pedestrian Monday evening.

The agency said that inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Kedzie.

Officials say that train #60 struck a man at about 6:30 p.m. That man was taken to Mount Sinai. His condition was not immediately available.

The duration of the delay was not immediately available.

Metra will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago as more details are available.