Metra to pay $12M in a settlement for accident killing two teenage girls

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra will pay millions for a crash that killed two teenaged girls at a troubled intersection where others were also hurt.

The crash happened at 87th and Pulaski in December 2015. Lawyers said the teenage driver stopped for a red light, but because the intersection was confusing and covered in snow, he didn't know he was on tracks.

A train hit the car, killing two girls. On Thursday, Metra's board agreed to pay a settlement of more than $12 million. Since then, there have been at least two more crashes at that crossing.

Lawyers for the family said that intersection wasn't safe and should have been fixed. Metra has agreed to make changes. 

First published on May 19, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

