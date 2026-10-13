Metra BNSF line service stopped in Naperville after man hit, killed by train

A death investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train in Naperville, Illinois.

According to Metra, the incident took place one mile east of the Naperville Metra station around 4 a.m.

Metra confirmed that inbound and outbound train service will be shut down for at least an hour.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Commuters can check for service alerts and updates on Metra's website.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.