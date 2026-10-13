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Metra BNSF line service stopped in Naperville after man hit, killed by train

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A death investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train in Naperville, Illinois.

According to Metra, the incident took place one mile east of the Naperville Metra station around 4 a.m. 

Metra confirmed that inbound and outbound train service will be shut down for at least an hour. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. 

Commuters can check for service alerts and updates on Metra's website

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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