"Extensive delays" expected on Metra MD-N line during Friday morning commute

Metra Milwaukee District North Line trains are running with "extensive delays" to and from Chicago's northern suburbs on Friday morning.

Metra said both inbound and outbound MD-N inbound trains were halted near Ingleside due to a vehicle on the tracks. Metra said delays are expected to be extensive, and commuters should seek alternate train lines.

Some trains expected to arrive at Union Station before 8 a.m. will utilize an express route. This includes train No. 2112, No. 2116 and No. 2108. Earlier trains were halted, and some did not depart from Union Station.

Commuters can use the Metra tracker for updates.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.