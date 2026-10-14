Metra Milwaukee District West service halted after pedestrian hit by train in Bensenville

Inbound and outbound Milwaukee District West service has been temporarily halted after a person was hit by a train late Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Metra said an outbound train 2233 hit a pedestrian, described only as a female, around 5:45 p.m. in Bensenville near River Grove.

The pedestrian was taken to Lutheran Hospital in unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Metra says riders should expect extensive delays and encourages them to visit MetraTracker.com for updates.