Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra Milwaukee District West service halted after pedestrian hit by train in Bensenville

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Inbound and outbound Milwaukee District West service has been temporarily halted after a person was hit by a train late Wednesday afternoon. 

A spokesperson for Metra said an outbound train 2233 hit a pedestrian, described only as a female, around 5:45 p.m. in Bensenville near River Grove.

The pedestrian was taken to  Lutheran Hospital in unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Metra says riders should expect extensive delays and encourages them to visit MetraTracker.com for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue