Metra possibly increasing prices of Super Saver and daily passes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra is considering changing some of its fare prices.

Riders currently pay a $100 flat rate for a monthly pass through the Super Saver promotion. But Metra is now in talks to increase that price and possibly change how much you pay for daily passes.

They say they still want the rates to be less than before the pandemic.

The Metra Citizens Advisory Board is meeting Friday morning and you can learn more at public hearings set for next month.