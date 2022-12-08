Watch CBS News
Metra train hits vehicle in Arlington Heights, expect delays

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and Metra train in Arlington Heights.

It happened late Thursday afternoon involving the UP-NW train 631 at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. The train was due into Crystal Lake around 6:00 p.m. 

The car hit was moved off the road and taken to a nearby park to get it out of the way.

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl,  The inbound and outbound UP-NW trains have stopped. There's no word on injuries. Metra said riders can expect "extensive" delays.

This is a developing story.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 5:41 PM

