Metra train hits vehicle in Arlington Heights, expect delays
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and Metra train in Arlington Heights.
It happened late Thursday afternoon involving the UP-NW train 631 at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. The train was due into Crystal Lake around 6:00 p.m.
The car hit was moved off the road and taken to a nearby park to get it out of the way.
According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, The inbound and outbound UP-NW trains have stopped. There's no word on injuries. Metra said riders can expect "extensive" delays.
This is a developing story.
