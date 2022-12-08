Metra train hits vehicle in Arlington Heights, expect delays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and Metra train in Arlington Heights.

It happened late Thursday afternoon involving the UP-NW train 631 at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. The train was due into Crystal Lake around 6:00 p.m.

The car hit was moved off the road and taken to a nearby park to get it out of the way.

METRA UP-NW Line service is stopped after OB train 631, due in Crystal Lake at 6pm, hit a car at the Arlington Heights Road crossing. No word on injuries to anyone in the vehicle or on the train. Arlington Heights Road is closed at NW Highway. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/iG1mo6kceh — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 8, 2022

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, The inbound and outbound UP-NW trains have stopped. There's no word on injuries. Metra said riders can expect "extensive" delays.

This is a developing story.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Arlington Heights, train #631 struck a vehicle. Extensive delays anticipated — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 8, 2022