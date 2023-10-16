Metra Electric District trains halted due to downed power lines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra has halted service on the Electric District line on the South Side, after tracks fell on the tracks Monday afternoon.

Metra said all Electric District trains on the South Chicago branch were stopped near the Stony Island station around 4:10 p.m. due to wires down on the tracks.

Metra officials said a truck hit a crossing gate, causing the wires to come down

Crews had repaired the downed power lines by shortly before 5 p.m., and trains were expected to be moving soon.