Watch CBS News
Local News

Merrillville, Indiana high school student shot and killed in Homewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Merrillville High School senior and football player was shot and killed last week in south suburban Homewood.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Homewood police responded to a report of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted. Officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot near a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, police said.

The victim, Johnathan Brown, 18, died from his injuries.

A second gunshot wound victim drove himself to a Gary, Indiana hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

Nick Brown, the superintendent of Merrillville Community School Corporation, confirmed in an email that Johnathan Brown was a student in the district.

"He was a valued member of our football team and a wonderful young man," the superintendent said. "It is a very sad day for the Merrillville community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathon's family and friends."

Posted by Merrillville HS Pirate Athletics on Saturday, January 14, 2023

The high school will have additional counselors and staff available to support students.

The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation with help from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Homewood Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-206-3420.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.