No reason given yet for mercury found in Lane Tech High School bathroom

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – There is still no word on how toxic mercury made it into a high school bathroom.

Crews were working through the holiday weekend to sanitize the area where the substance was found at Lane Tech High School in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

On Thursday night, the school was evacuated in the middle of a girls basketball game after the mercury was found.

Students were back in class on Friday, but after school activities were cancelled.

CBS 2 will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:13 PM

