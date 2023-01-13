Lane Tech High School evacuated, girls' basketball game halted after mercury is found in restroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lane Tech High School was evacuated Thursday night after mercury was found in a school restroom.

Lane Tech Principal Edwina Thompson said late Thursday, a "small quantity of mercury" was found in discovered in the bathroom of the school at 2501 W. Addison St. The area was immediately secured, and all evening activities were canceled.

Lane Tech student and Lane Champion editor-in-chief Alex Burstein tweeted that a Local School Council meeting scheduled for Thursday night was canceled, and athletic events in the building were all stopped.

A sign was posted on the school's door reading, "All events cancelled for tonight.

Sign just put up on Lane’s Door M. pic.twitter.com/tcOCzgQGz0 — Alex Burstein (@alex_burstein) January 13, 2023

Among the disrupted events was a girls' basketball game against William Howard Taft High School that was postponed at halftime. In a YouTube stream of the game from Lane Tech Athletics, a play-by-play announcer says a school official announces that everyone has been told everyone to exit the building.

The Police and Fire departments said they were not at the scene.

Thompson's letter did not indicate what was believed to be the source of the mercury.

Mercury is a liquid elemental metal that is found in the earth's crust which is toxic and harmful to humans.

Thompson wrote that Lane Tech "working diligently with safety experts to address this situation, clean up the substance, and ensure everything is safe."

The school will keep families informed on further updates, including the plan for the school day on Friday.