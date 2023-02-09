Watch CBS News
Citywide mental health network expanding to all Chicago neighborhoods

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The citywide mental health network will soon include all of the city's 77 neighborhoods. 

City officials will announce the expansion Thursday. 

Mental Health Services are available regardless of insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. 

To get connected, call the Metro Chicago 211 helpline. You also find mental help support based on location here.
   

