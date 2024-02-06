Mental Health Action Day grant opportunity

CBS 2 is partnering with MTV to provide Mental Health Action Day grants to nonprofit organizations.

The funds will empower nonprofit partners to produce innovative activations on the 4th annual Mental Health Action Day, which is dedicated to driving our mental health culture from awareness to action.

Mental Health Action Day will occur on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

To apply, see more at www.mentalhealthactionday.org/grant. The deadline is March 3.

Funds will be distributed to qualifying U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to support efforts to connect with their communities, with a particular focus on those reaching young people from communities that traditionally lack mental health resources.

Most grants will be $2,500-$7,000, with a maximum of $10,000.

Activations that engage community members to learn and practice ASK (Acknowledge, Support, Keep-In-Touch | asktohelp.com), the new 'stop, drop and roll' for emotional support, will be given special consideration.