Man charged with shooting at Chicago police during foot chase in Englewood

A man has been charged with shooting at Chicago police officers during a foot chase over the weekend in the Englewood neighborhood.

Menard Allison, 34, has been charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and violating sex offender registration. He also has been charged with five misdemeanor counts of resisting police.

Police said, around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol saw Allison riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Green Street in a dangerous manner before crashing into a light pole and falling to the ground.

When officers approached him, he ran off and fired three shots at police. No one was shot, and officers did not return fire, according to police.

After a brief foot chase, officers took Allison into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene.

Allison was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.