Men shot in separate incidents in Rogers Park, one in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Rogers Park Friday.

One of the shootings happened in the middle of the day.

In the first incident at 6:23 a.m., a 53-year-old man was sitting outside in the 7300 block of North Clark Street when someone came up and shot him. The victim was shot twice and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

At 1:36 p.m., a 19-year-old man was getting into his car in the 7500 block of North Seeley Avenue when a red vehicle went by and someone inside shot him in the upper right leg. He was taken to St. Francis in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 9:21 PM

