Four men have been charged with robbing approximately $180,000 from an ATM last week at a bank in the South Chicago neighborhood by holding an ATM technician and security guard at gunpoint.

Jaquan Jones, Zachary Jones, Tremaine Roberson, and Breaun Walls each have been charged with one count of robbery in federal court in Chicago.

According to the charges, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the four men pulled up to the ATM outside the Fifth Third Bank in the 3000 block of East 92nd Street in a black Acura SUV while a technician was working on an out-of-service ATM.

Three of the robbers got out of the SUV, and held the technician and a security guard at gunpoint, telling the technician "open the safe" while pressing a gun to the side of his head, and telling him, "do it, hurry up."

Frustrated that the technician wasn't moving fast enough for them, one of the robbers began counting down loudly until he opened the ATM and backed away, according to the charges.

The robbers removed cash boxes containing $180,290 from the open ATM. All three got back into the Acura and Walls drove off, according to the charges.

Minutes later, a Chicago police helicopter followed the SUV to the 700 block of East 93rd Street, where the robbers got out of the Acura and got into a black Range Rover.

The police helicopter followed the Range Rover to the area of 90th and Calumet, where the vehicle crashed, and five people got out and started running. Police were able to arrest all five within minutes.

According to the charges, Zachary Jones was found hiding in a trash can in a nearby alley after getting out of the Range Rover.

The fifth man who was arrested after getting out of the Range Rover was not charged alongside the other four.

The four men who were charged made their first court appearance on Monday, and will remain in custody until a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.