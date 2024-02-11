Suspect wanted in Memphis crime rampage which left at least 1 dead, several wounded

A manhunt was underway in Memphis, Tennessee, Sunday for a person wanted in a series of carjackings and shootings that left at least one person dead and several others wounded, authorities said.

According to Memphis police, the situation unfolded at about 10 a.m. when police were called to a report of a carjacking of a Nissan Maxima. Officers then responded to at least four other crime scenes believed to involve the same suspect.

At one of those crime scenes, a male was found dead. The cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately provided.

At another crime scene, two women were shot, police said, and one of the victims was in critical condition. A boy also sustained a dog bite at the same scene. At yet another scene, shots were fired, but no one was struck.

The suspect, described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask and purple shoes, is believed to be driving a 2016 Dodge Charger which he also carjacked, police said.

Local, state and federal authorities were involved in the manhunt, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.