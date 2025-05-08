Memorial service for former Gov. George Ryan to be held on Thursday

Memorial service to be held Thursday for fmr. Gov. George Ryan

Family and friends will honor the life of former Illinois Governor George Ryan at a memorial service on Thursday.

Ryan died Friday, after a short stint in hospice. He was 91 years old.

Ryan had a long career in Illinois politics, serving in a number of offices, including Illinois House Speaker and Secretary of State, before becoming governor in 1999.

He's known for his landmark decision to stop the death penalty in the state and for reducing prisoner sentences for more than 150 inmates.

Ryan also has spent time in prison himself for tax fraud, money laundering, bribery, and extortion.

The memorial service starts at noon at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.