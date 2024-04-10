Memorial service held for Chicago Public Schools staffer killed in hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A memorial service was held Wednesday night for beloved Chicago Public Schools staffer Charlie Mills – who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Surveillance video showed Mills crossing Pulaski Road near 64th Street just before midnight back on March 31, when he was struck.

Police said the driver was in a 2012 red Chevrolet with Illinois license plate V455842.

Mills, 56, worked as a special education classroom assistant at Jones College Prep in the Printer's Row area of the South Loop. Alumni said he also made school plays come to life – building the sets.

The site where Mills was hit and killed was just steps away from the office of Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd). The alderwoman likewise said reckless driving in the area is a longtime problem.

Tabares said she has been calling on the city and state to install speed deterrents like cameras and pedestrian islands in the area.