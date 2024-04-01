Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Lawn neighborhood overnight.

Police said just before midnight a 56-year-old man was crossing the street, in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by a red sedan.

The driver was speeding and did not stop after the crash, police confirmed.

The victim died on the scene.

Police reported the vehicle was possibly a 2012 Chevrolet with a possible Illinois registration number V455842

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.