Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Lawn neighborhood overnight. 

Police said just before midnight a 56-year-old man was crossing the street, in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by a red sedan. 

The driver was speeding and did not stop after the crash, police confirmed. 

The victim died on the scene.

Police reported the vehicle was possibly a 2012 Chevrolet with a possible Illinois registration number V455842  

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 5:50 AM CDT

