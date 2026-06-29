Memorial service held for Chicago Bulls three-time champion, broadcaster Stacey King

A memorial service was held Monday morning for Chicago Bulls broadcaster and three-time NBA champion Stacey King.

The service was held at the Advocate Center, a training facility close to the United Center.

King died on Sunday, June 7, at his home in west suburban River Forest. He was 59.

The 6-foot 11-inch Ronald Stacey King was born Jan. 29, 1967, in Lawton, Oklahoma, and attended Lawton High School. He played for the University of Oklahoma, where he was a first-team All-American and where he helped lead the Sooners to the NCAA championship in 1988, though they went on to lose to Kansas.

He was selected at No. 6 by the Bulls in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft.

King, a power forward, played on the first three NBA Champion Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93 seasons — alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bill Cartwright, John Paxson, and B.J. Armstrong, among other icons.

The Bulls traded King to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994. He also played for the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

After a brief stint coaching in the Continental Basketball Association, King began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst for the Bulls in 2004, later becoming a game analyst during the 2006 NBA Playoffs, and a regular-season game broadcaster for the Bulls starting with the 2006-2007 season.

King is survived by his four sons.