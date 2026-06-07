Stacey King, 3-time NBA champion with Chicago Bulls and later beloved broadcaster, dies at 59

Stacey King, who played on the first three NBA Champion Chicago Bulls teams with Michael Jordan in the 1990s, has died.

The Bulls announced King's death on Sunday. King, more recently a beloved Bulls broadcaster, was 59.

The 6-foot 11-inch King was born Jan. 29, 1967, in Lawton, Oklahoma, and attended Lawton High School. He played for the University of Oklahoma, where he was a first-team All-American and where he helped lead the Sooners to the NCAA championship in 1988, though they went on to lose to Kansas.

and was selected at No. 6 by the Bulls in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft.

King, a power forward, played on the first three NBA Champion Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93 seasons — alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bill Cartwright, John Paxson, and B.J. Armstrong, among other icons.

Stacey King #34 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at the Capital Centre on December 14, 1991 in Landover, Maryland. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

King was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994 for center Luc Longley. At the time, King a had career averages of 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, published reports noted.

King also played for the Miami Heat in the 1995-96 season, and played a few games for the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in the 1996-98 season.

King went on to serve as coach of the Continental Basketball Association's Rockford Lightning in 2001.

Beginning in 2006, he switched gears to broadcasting for the Bulls on Comcast SportsNet. Later switching to the Chicago Sports Network, King became beloved as a studio analyst.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 12: Former player Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls smiles as he is introduced to the crowd during a 20th anniversary recognition ceremony of the Bulls 1st NBA Championship in 1991 during half-time of a game bewteen the Bulls and the Utah Jazz at the United Center on March 12, 2011 in Chicag. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a statement in King's memory reading in part: "Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization's history. His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans."