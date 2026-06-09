Stacey King: Family recalls Bulls broadcaster and 3-time NBA champ as "even greater father, friend, and man"

The family of late Chicago Bulls broadcaster and 3-time NBA champion Stacey King is speaking out for the first time since his death, remembering him as "an even greater father, friend, and man."

"Our father, Stacey King, passed away, and we want to take a moment to honor his life, his legacy, and the incredible love he received from the fans of Chicago and people around the world. To everyone who supported our father throughout his journey, thank you," King's family said in a statement released by the Bulls. "He loved you just as much as you loved and supported him. While many knew him as a champion, broadcaster, and larger-than-life personality, we were blessed to know him as an even greater father, friend, and man."

King died on Sunday at his home in west suburban River Forest. He was 59.

A 3-time NBA champion with the Bulls, King was a member of the team's first three-peat during the 1990s. The Bulls traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994. He also played for the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics. After a brief stint coaching in the Continental Basketball Association, he began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst for the Bulls in 2004, later becoming a game analyst during the 2006 NBA Playoffs, and a regular season game broadcaster for the Bulls starting with the 2006-2007 season.

In their statement on his death, King's family said one of their favorite things about him was his ability to connect with people.

"Whether he was speaking with a lifelong fan or a stranger at the grocery store asking, 'Are you a professional athlete?' he would always smile and respond, 'No, I'm just a tall Black guy,' leaving everyone around him laughing. His sense of humor, warmth, and ability to make people feel seen never left him," his family said.