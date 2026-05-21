Memorial Day weekend prompts reminders about safety for swimmers and boaters on Lake Michigan

With this upcoming Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer, water safety is top of mind for swimmers and boaters alike as Chicago's beaches prepare to open for the season on Friday.

A beach hazards statement warning of high waves and dangerous currents along the Chicago lakefront is in effect through Saturday afternoon. A similar warning for boaters is in effect through Saturday morning.

Windy 50-degree weather did not keep people away from North Avenue Beach on Thursday, but larger crowds are expected this weekend as temperatures warm up.

Lifeguards will join beachgoers starting Friday as beaches officially open for the season.

The Chicago Park District reminded beach visitors to be aware of the flag notification system, with green flags meaning weather is good and swimming is permitted, yellow flags urging swimmers to take precautions, and red flags indicating swimming is banned – either because of dangerous currents or poor water quality.

Along with safety reminders for swimmers, authorities also want people to keep in mind boat safety while out on Chicago's waterways and on Lake Michigan.

"This is a very crowded waterway with boat rentals, tour boats, commercial traffic," said Boat Safe Chicago master captain Brady Ruel.

Boat Safe Chicago is marking National Safe Boating Week, encouraging people to prepare for boating season.

"That does include making sure your boat does have all the proper safety equipment – lifejackets especially, fire extinguishers, flares, horns, etc.," he said.

Ruel said people who rent boats in Chicago should be wary consumers of such services.

"Because boat rentals are becoming more popular, I would encourage passengers to check the credentials of the boat company to make sure they are a reputable company and they're hiring licensed captains," he said.

Making sure boats have the proper number of life preservers and ship-to-shore radios is also important. Ruel also advises awareness when drinking is involved.

"Of course, people are going to enjoy alcohol while they're out on the water – being aware of your limits and, of course, any boat operator staying sober," he said.

Agencies like the Chicago Police Department are going to be out on the city's waterways to monitor for boat safety. The Lake County Sheriff's department said their marine unit will be out this weekend as well and throughout the season to make sure that the North Shore of Lake Michigan and other popular areas like the Chain O' Lakes and Fox River are also safe.