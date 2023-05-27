4 dead, 15 hurt in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people are dead and 15 others are wounded in shootings across the city during Memorial Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 55.

In the weekend's first shooting, a man was shot in the 6300 block of West Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 5:39 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was approached by at least one suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the stomach and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg around 7:46 p.m. in the 300 block of West 43rd Street in Fuller Park.

He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police didn't have any further information regarding the shooting.

A teenage boy was shot after answering his door in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

Police say around 10:24 p.m., the 17-year-old opened his front door when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the upper left thigh and taken by the Chicago Fire Department to U of C Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue, a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details were available.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, in the 900 block of North Sangamon Street, a 33-year-old man was standing on the corner when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken by the CFD to an area hospital in critical condition.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of West 49th Street, a 25-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by CFD to U of C Medical Center in critical condition. No further details were available

At 1:26 a.m. Saturday, a male was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. It's unclear where the victim was shot. There were no further details available.

At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a 16-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side.

At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, in the 500 block of West Surf Street, a 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken by CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was pronounced dead. No further information was immediately available.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue, a 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At 3:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street, a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk arguing with another man who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 2:55 a.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of West 18th Street, two victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 37-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai by the CFD in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A 36-year-old man was also taken by CFD with a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead.

At 5:32 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue, a 21-year-old man was walking down the street when an unknown suspect began firing in his direction. The victim was struck in the lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

a 21-year-old man was walking down the street when an unknown suspect began firing in his direction. The victim was struck in the lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition. At 7:15 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of West 19th Street, a 24-year-old man self-transported with a gunshot wound to the left foot in stable condition. No further information was available.

At 11:16 a.m. Saturday, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, police responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found that an unidentified man, between approximately 25 and 30 years old, was shot multiple times and was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital by an unknown person. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital by CFD where he was pronounced dead.

At 11:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 7900 block of South Ashland, police responded to the scene and discovered three men shot after an unidentified car approached and opened fire in their direction before fleeing. A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 55-year-old man was shot in the back and also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

