Watch CBS News
Local News

Calumet Heights Shooting: 3 injured, at least 1 in critical condition

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Violent Memorial Day Weekend
Violent Memorial Day Weekend 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Calumet Heights overnight. 

Just before 2 a.m., three people were standing near Harper Avenue and 91st Street when they were shot. Police say the shooter was driving a black sedan.

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head. Police have not provided an update on her condition. 

A 59-year-old man in good condition and a 77-year-old man in critical condition. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 5:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.