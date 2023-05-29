Calumet Heights Shooting: 3 injured, at least 1 in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Calumet Heights overnight.

Just before 2 a.m., three people were standing near Harper Avenue and 91st Street when they were shot. Police say the shooter was driving a black sedan.

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

A 59-year-old man in good condition and a 77-year-old man in critical condition.